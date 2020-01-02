White Nationalist Wanted In Rock Hill Arrested In Florida

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Florida authorities say they have arrested a white nationalist who ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The arrest was made after Rock Hill Police received a report from a victim on December 12, 2019 that her husband, 36-year-old Augustus Sol Invictus, came to their home and used a gun to threaten her.

According to police, the victim was forced by the suspect to leave Rock Hill with their children to go to Florida with him. Once the victim along with the children were separated from the suspect she was able to report the incident.

On December 22, at 8:45 p.m., Rock Hill Police met with the victim of the kidnapping at the Law Center.

Rock Hill Police Department worked with authorities in Brevard County, Florida to be able to locate and arrest Invictus.

The Miami Herald reports that Invictus was arrested Monday at a mall by Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies.

He was arrested on a warrant issued out of Rock Hill charging him with kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to police.

Jail records show that Invictus is being held without bond.

He is expected to be moved to Rock Hill from Florida at a later date and is to appear before a judge on January 15th.