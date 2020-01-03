Aunt Becky Reportedly Hires Prison Experts To Help Her Prepare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “Prison is different from Hollywood.” That’s the big scoop tonight from an “insider” who says ex-Full House actress Lori Loughlin has hired prison experts to help her prepare for time in the clink. The 55-year-old is still waiting to go to trial for her role in that massive college admissions scandal, but she’s reportedly preparing for time behind bars, just in case. This is all according to Page Six and other media outlets. They report Loughlin is “knuckling down, learning the lingo and practicing martial arts…” The source also says: “table manners are different, social interactions are different.”

Our question of the night: how would you prepare for prison?

This episode’s panel features:

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge

WCCB News anchor Drew Bollea