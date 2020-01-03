Police Make Second Arrest In Concord Mills Deadly Shooting, Release 911 Calls

The Latest:

The Concord Police Department has taken a second teenager in custody for the deadly shooting that happened at Concord Mills Mall on December 28th.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and felony riot. Police say the teenager is an acquaintance of 18-year-old Dontae Milton-Black who was arrested on January 1st for the same charges.

The 15-year-old’s name will not released because he is a juvenile.

Update (Posted Jan. 2nd, 2020):

Police say they arrested the person responsible for the shooting at Concord Mills Saturday that killed a 13-year-old and injured two other teens.

Dontae Milton Black, 18, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder and Felony Riot. Additional charges are pending on Black. The investigation is continuing in order to identify other individuals that may have been involved.

Through the course of the investigation, the Concord Police Department says they determined that Black became involved in a verbal altercation with a 16-year-old boy inside a common area of the mall near GameStop.

As the altercation escalated, the 16-year-old said he observed Black manipulating a firearm in his clothing, according to a news release.

Black and other teens were directed to exit the mall near Sun & Ski Sports and AMC Theaters. according to a news release.

Police say the 16-year-old was fearful that Black was in possession of a firearm so he exited through Dave & Buster’s to the parking lot.

Upon exiting, Black is accused of seeing the 16-year-old walking out of Dave & Buster’s so he began firing a weapon in his direction, striking two teenage boys and killing 13-year-old Avenanna Propst, according to police

After being shot, police say the two teens retreated back into Dave & Buster’s for protection and to seek medical attention.

The Concord Police Department says the investigation has also concluded several things:

The 2 male juveniles and Ms. Propst were not involved in the altercation that lead to the shooting nor were they the intended targets;

This incident is in no way related to the homicide of Derron Jordan that occurred earlier in the day on December 28, 2019 on Lincoln Street;

The photo that has been circulated on Social Media of a young black male wearing a red and white checkered “Coca-Cola” jacket/hoodie has no involvement in this incident.

Original Story (Posted December 28, 2019):

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police investigators say a 31-year-old man died in a shooting Saturday night on Lincoln Street. When police arrived on scene, they found Derron Jordan suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died.

Detectives say they obtained warrants for 16-year-old Omarionne Hudson in connection to the shooting on Lincoln Street. Hudson is facing first-degree murder charges. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

WCCB Charlotte has learned Jordan is the cousin of 13 year-old Avenanna Propst. She was shot in the parking lot of a Dave & Buster’s at Concord Mills Mall. Propst died at the scene, two male juveniles were injured. Read more about that shooting HERE.

Concord Police are now investigating both cases, but so far, they have not said if these shootings are connected.

Concord Police are also looking to identify a suspect from the shooting outside Dave & Busters at Concord Mills Mall. Authorities released this surveillance picture of the accused suspect. Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.