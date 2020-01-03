Edge On The Clock: Cameron Diaz Announces Arrival Of Baby Girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Actress Cameron Diaz has a big reason to celebrate the new year. She welcomed a baby girl recently with husband Benji Madden. Diaz announced the baby’s arrival in an Instagram post, although it did not say when the little one was born. The couple also says they will not be sharing any pictures of their daughter, Raddix. But they do say she is really cute! Diaz and Madden married in 20-15.

Plus, Mariah Carey is having trouble selling tickets to her Vegas shows. And, Kylie Jenner in trouble again for a picture that the photographers say was inspired by Gwen Stefani.