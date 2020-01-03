Google Claims Program Better Than Doctors At Beast Cancer Detection
Google says that it’s artificial intelligence system can beat doctors at detecting breast cancer.
The claim is based on a study that tested the system’s accuracy. The system was developed through a partnership between Google and cancer researchers. The program is trained to detect cancer using tens of thousands of mammograms from women in the UK and US. Early research shows it resulted in fewer false positives and false negatives and can produce more accurate detection than human radiologists.