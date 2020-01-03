Mansplaining Conference Promises To ‘Make Women Great Again’

A male empowerment conference is causing a lot of controversy… especially among women. The three-day seminar is marketed for women but is led by all men. The event is officially known as the 22 convention and promises to teach women on how to “drop extra pounds, land a husband, pop out loads of kids and say no to the “toxic bullying feminist dogma.”

Tickets to the conference cost almost $2,000 but don’t worry, they’re currently offering tickets for 50% off.