Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week Is Back With Three-Course Meal Deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is back January 17-26, 2020 for all who would like a three-course dinner from a variety of restaurants in the area for $30 or $35 per person.

The price which does not include tax and gratuity is at 140 restaurants that are in 10 counties around the metro of Charlotte are a part of a prix fixe menu.

Some of the restaurants that are a part of the deal is Webb Custom Kitchen in Gaston County, Bonefish Grill in Concord, Chillfire Bar & Grill in Lincoln County, Napa at Kingsley of York County, BOCA in Catawba County, Heist Brewery in NoDa, Fahrenheit in Uptown and more.

Each restaurant has specialized menus and all items are per person unless otherwise indicated.

It is recommended that reservations are made prior.

