The Snark: Jay’s Throwing, Justin’s Whining, Lori’s New Coach, a Special Keepsake, and a Little Car Trouble

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On Very Cavallari the group enjoys a little axing throwing and we learn that Kristin definitely didn’t marry former Bears QB Jay Cutler for his throwing abilities.

Justin Bieber is whining about his coffee cup lids.

Since actress Lori Loughlin won’t be needing an acting coach any time soon, she’s finding one that might be a little more helpful.

A Canadian man lost his arm..but still keeps it close.

So, we know you can get pulled over for driving drunk…but driving without front tires?

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.