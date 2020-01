Kate attempts to find a balance between her personal life and her new role as Gotham’s guardian, on Batwoman, 8 PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About BATWOMAN:

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.