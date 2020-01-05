North Carolina Zoo Marks Record Attendance In 2019

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo says it had a record-setting number of visitors in 2019.

The zoo in Asheboro announced Frida it had 917,309 visitors in 2019, a record and 85,000 more than in 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many guests from North Carolina and around the world to our Zoo,” Zoo Director Pat Simmons said. “We have plans to keep improving our programs and guest experience so that even more people can enjoy the Zoo in the future.”

The facility says it is the world’s largest natural habitat zoo. It is home to more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants.