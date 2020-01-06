Comedians Crossing A Line?

For many comedians, there isn’t a line they won’t cross. But this morning, two comedians are getting push back, over their choice in jokes…. Ricky Gervais is facing some criticism for his Golden Globes monologue last night. The British comedian touched on topics such as racism, the college admission scandal, Greta Thunberg, and Iran.

Gervais did get laughs for the jabs he took at Hollywood collectively, but some were visibly uncomfortable during the speech.

Elsewhere, George Lopez is getting fan backlash, and even being called a terrorist after he responded to this tweet about a reported bounty on President Trump replying “We’ll do it for half.”