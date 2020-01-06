Edge On The Clock: AI Used To Generate Fake Feet Pictures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For all those of you obsessed with feet, we see you. Now instead of emailing us, asking for foot pictures, send a text to this number: 646-760-8955 and ask for a foot or feet picture. It’s a number owned and operated by a group that’s described as “professional pranksters” called MSCHF. Their AI robot will send you a picture using technology to generate a picture of a fake foot, using pictures of real feet it finds on the internet.

Plus, a man claims to have a 20-year-old McDonald’s hamburger. And, baby I am not! The producer of The Mandalorian says baby Yoda isn’t a baby after all.