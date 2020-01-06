Study: People Waste Almost An Entire Day On Vacation
There are few things more frustrating than feeling like you are wasting your vacation. But it turns out, the average person does that more than you may have expected. A new study says the average person spends about 17.5 hours out of a seven-day vacation wasting time. That includes time spent traveling between locations, researching places to go and thinking about work.
About a quarter say they spend more time doing what others want to do, as opposed to doing what they want.