Unique 3D Light Show Displayed On Side Of Catholic Diocese Building In Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, you can check out an unique 3D light show on the side of the Catholic Diocese building in Uptown Charlotte.

The show uses augmented reality to project images of sacred art onto the building each night. The light show kicks off a special year of celebrations decided to Saint Joseph.

The light show is free for all ages. It starts at dusk each night and runs through 10:30pm on January 12th. The building is located at 1123 S. Church Street.