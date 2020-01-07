Can Living Apart Keep A Marriage Together?

When getting married, many people fantasize about the idea of living together. But could living separately actually be smarter for your marriage? More and more celebrities are coming out in support of this idea including Kate Beckinsale, Kaley Cuoco, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Beckinsale says that having a room of one’s own is especially empowering for women and that “I think it’s very easy for us to kind of mentally subjugate our needs to whoever else is in the room.”