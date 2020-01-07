The Snark: The Bachelor, Meat Loaf, Coke Truck, Pier 1 Imports

CHARLOTTE, NC –

The Bachelor is back – with a familiar face and a lot of flight attendants.

Meat Loaf proves names mean nothing these days.

A Coca-Cola truck crashes into a home… but the driver knows the best doctor in town.

Looks like we should have seen these Pier 1 closings coming…

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.