Behind-The-Scenes Look At Cirque Du Soleil Ovo

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Cirque du Soleil Ovo is happening at Bojangles’ Coliseum until Sunday. WCCB got a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

56 performers from 17 countries make up Cirque du Soleil Ovo. A show about the ecosystem where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love.

“It’s very vibrant and colorful and very family-friendly,” says Acrobat with the show Dominc Barge.

Barge has been with the show for over two years. He travels every week, doing anywhere from 8 to 10 shows a week. Along with hours of daily training.

“Mostly just focus on what I’m doing and looking out for my team because it’s a big group act. It’s not just about you, it’s about looking out for my guys and just making sure I’m in the right spot at the right time.”

Behind the set, there are elaborate and colorful costumes. More than 1,000 pieces. A team of five in the wardrobe department. Charlotte Foret has worked in the costume department for over a year. She repairs costumes at least seven hours a day.

“You don’t really realize that they are actually ripping off the costume, making holes in their knees because they are crawling the entire show for two hours. So it’s really tough on the costumes,” says Foret.