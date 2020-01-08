Edge On The Clock: How “Dry January” Benefits More Than Just Your Liver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Are you doing “Dry January?” It’s become “the thing” to do. USA Today says just over half of millennials will do it this year. Some say they go out less when they don’t drink, which leads to a healthier diet and more consistent bed times.

81 percent of millennials in surveyed say taking a break made them realize just how much money they are spending on booze. According to the survey: millennials spend an average of $300 a month on alcohol! Gen X-ers only spend half as much.

Plus, Justin Bieber announces he is battling lyme disease. And, fans are unimpressed with Nicki Minaj’s wax figure, but the rapper says she thinks it’s great.