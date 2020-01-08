Edge On The Clock: Impossible Foods Unveils Impossible Sausage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Impossible Burger lovers rejoice! You will soon be able to try Impossible Sausage! Impossible Foods is unveiling its plant-based pork this week at tech conference CES in Las Vegas. The plant-based pork is made with soy protein and is designed to look, taste and cook like real meat. You can try it at one of nearly 140 Burger King restaurants across the country later this month. Locations in Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, New Mexico and Alabama will serve Impossible Sausage in a breakfast sandwich for a limited time.

Plus, Miley Cyrus reveals a new hair style that looks an awful lot like a very old hair style. And Adele’s dramatic weight loss has some of fans worried about the superstar singer.