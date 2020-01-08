Follow The Rhule: Is The New Panthers Head Coach The Right Fit?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – No pressure, but David Tepper says he expects new Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to put systems in place that build the organization for the next 30 or 40 years. Tepper says he wants long term success at the highest level. As in: winning Super Bowls – plural.

44-year-old Rhule is credited with dramatically turning around some bad college teams. His first year at Temple, the team went two and 10. Then 10 and four. And then 10 and three. At Baylor, Rhule’s first season was one and 11. Then 11 and three this past season.

Tepper reportedly offered him a seven-year, $60 million deal to come to Carolina.

The Panthers tweeted video of Tepper on the phone with Rhule, asking:

“We got a deal?”

Rhule replied, “Yeah, we wanna come.”

Tepper answered: “Well, listen, I’m so frickin’ happy, I can’t even tell you. I think we’re gonna have a great partnership, Matt.”

Rhule said, “Yes, sir.”

And, here’s what Rhule told reporters Tuesday outside his Waco, Texas home about the difference between college football and pro football: “It’s the same thing, right? It’s about getting the right staff, the right players, getting everyone moving in the same direction. Whatever process you put in place, learning that process and getting better and better and better. When I came here, I had no time frame for anything, I’ll have no time frame (there). To me everything is about day-to-day, and just grinding, just working. So we’ll go there and we’ll start working tomorrow and see what we can get done. To me, it’s the same thing. Football is football, it’s getting everyone moving in the same direction, getting the right people on the bus, and bearing with it ’til you get there.”

Rhule has never been an NFL head coach before, but he was an assistant offensive line coach for one season with the Giants in 2012.

Our question of the night: is Rhule the right fit for the Panthers?

This episode’s panel features:

Matt Harris from The Matt and Ramona show on 107.9 The Link

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

Kelly Davis, wife of NFL linebacker and Panther great Thomas Davis