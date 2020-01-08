Rock Hill Police Arrest Suspect For Triple Shooting That Took Place On New Year’s Day

The Latest:

ROCK HILL, S.C. — After investigating the triple shooting Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division identified 25-year-old Santwan Lamontre Hart of Clover as the suspect.

According to police, Hart was located in Rock Hill on January 7th and was arrested for three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Hart had his bond hearing at the Rock Hill Municipal Court on Tuesday following his arrest.

His bond is listed at $647.50.

Original Story:

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police say one person is in critical condition following a triple shooting in Rock Hill Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at about 12:22 a.m. on New Year’s morning near the intersection of Booker Washington Street and Crawford Road.

Arriving officers found a 64-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, a 42-year-old woman who had been shot in the abdomen, and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder.

All three victims were taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment. According to officials the 64-year-old man is in critical condition, while the other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rock Hill Police Department says the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder with multiple victims but have not identified a suspect.

More information will be released as it develops.