Meghan And Harry Announce “We Intend To Step Back” From Royal Family Roles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A seismic announcement Wednesday from Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, that came with evidently no warning to their family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Instagram they are “stepping back from their roles as senior members” of the British Royal Family. 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan say they want to become financially independent. Right now the Queen provides their house and Harry’s father provides 95 percent of their income.

They say they thought and talked about this for months and “hope to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

Buckingham Palace released an unsigned statement reading: “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Senior members of the family are said to be hurt and disappointed by Harry and Meghan’s news. Our question of the night: can you totally quit your family?

This episode’s panel features:

Matt Harris from The Matt and Ramona show on 107.9 The Link

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB