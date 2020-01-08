Surveillance Video Released Of Wanted Suspect In Murder Of Brooks’ Sandwich House Co-Founder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the CMPD released a surveillance video showing a suspect who is reportedly connected to the murder of Brooks’ Sandwich House co-founder, Scott Brooks.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of Brooks, a release said.

Brooks was shot and killed around 5am on December 9th as he was opening the Brooks’ Sandwich House on N. Brevard Street for the day. Police say they believe robbery was the motive in the shooting. Get full details on the murder investigation HERE.

According to CMPD, there is up to a $21,000 reward for the information provided.

The video and photo stills are believed to capture the images of the suspect prior to the murder.

Detectives are asking for anyone who knows the person depicted in them to provide that information, which can be done anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.