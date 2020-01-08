The Snark: A New Chin, a New Fight, a Pot Prescription, Trading in Spouses, Getting Fired, and Weird News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On Botched a plastic surgery addict might be looking for new friends.

It’s a drink-throwing, hair pulling fight on The Real Housewives of New Jersey…so what’s new?

Live in Ohio and want to get a prescription for medical pot? Just follow your local pro football team.

Just what would a woman part with for a million dollars? Hint…it’s not the dog.

Hallmark cards is cutting jobs…in a way only Hallmark could do.

Weird news from Derek’s home state…a high school English teacher gets arrested for visiting a local park instead of his own bathroom.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.