Hot in Hollywood: Justin Bieber Gives Health Update and Mac Miller’s Family is Releasing Final Recordings
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– Justin Bieber is opening up about recent health struggles. The star revealed that he is battling Lyme disease, and recently had a bad case of mono. Also, the family of late rapper Mac Miller will be releasing an album he was working on before he passed. The album, entitled Circles, is a companion album to his 2018 album Swimming. It will be released on January 17th.