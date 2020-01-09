Christmas Eve ‘Shoot-out’ Suspect Has Now Been Identified And Charged

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After investigating, CMPD has now charged Marvin Daniel Staton for the murder of George Agee Jr. who died on Christmas Eve after a shooting at a 7-11 gas station in North Charlotte.

After Staton was identified warrants were obtained for his arrest and he has since been transferred to the custody of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, Staton has been charged with second degree murder.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors described it as a shoot-out at a North Charlotte gas station.

The incident left one man dead, he has now been identified as 60-year-old George Agee Jr.

The police are still investigating what led up to the violence.

Gunfire erupted at the 7-11 convenience store just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man was injured.

Investigators say a fight broke out between the two men, one of them was a store employee. It began inside the store, and spilled outside into the parking lot where shots were fired. Ali Shakar owns a business close to the scene. He wants the city to do more to stop the violence.

“Put more surveillance cameras or 24 hour monitoring especially this corner,” says Ali Shakar, Business owner.

CMPD has not released the names of those involved. They say they are not looking for anyone else connected to this case.