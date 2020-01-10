Charlotte 49ers Goalkeeper Elliot Panicco Selected 13th Overall In MLS SuperDraft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte 49ers standout goalkeeper Elliot Panicco was the 13th overall pick by Nashville SC in the 2020 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

“I am really grateful to get drafted by Nashville SC,” Panicco said. “It is a great opportunity. I want to thank my family, friends, teammates and the coaching staff for helping me get here. I am looking forward to getting to Nashville and to get started.”

A local product from Huntersville, North Carolina, Panicco played an integral role in helping the 49ers reach the NCAA Tournament three times in his stellar career.

“We are extremely proud and excited for Elliot,” Charlotte coach Kevin Langan said. “Having committed to our program and development culture for the past four years, he is a wonderful lesson to us all with regards to his attitude to work hard and improve every day. He is ready for the next stage in his career. A special mention to assistant coach Brian Edwards for his wonderful job of mentoring Elliot.”

PANICCO’S ACCOLADES

After anchoring one of the nation’s top defenses this season, Panicco was named Conference USA Goalkeeper of the Year. He finished his stellar career as one of the best goalkeepers in the program’s history with school records for shutouts (35) and goals against average (0.75). This season, he earned first-team United Soccer Coaches Association All-Southeast Region honors for the second time in his career. He also was named first-team All-Conference USA and earned the league’s Golden Glove award for the third time in his career. He won the Senior CLASS Award for men’s soccer, becoming the first student-athlete in school history to earn that prestigious award.

MLS DRAFT PICKS

Panicco is the 13th player in 49ers history to get taken in the MLS SuperDraft. He is the fourth Niner drafted in the first round joining former 49ers stalwarts Mac Cozier (1996 – 10th overall pick by the Columbus Crew), Ben Parry (1998 – third overall pick by the San Jose Clash) and Callum Montgomery (2019 – fourth overall pick by FC Dallas).