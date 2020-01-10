FBI Needs Help Identifying “Bad Wig Bandit”

1/3 Huntersville Bank Robbery

2/3 Belmont Bank Robbery

3/3 Gastonia Bank Robbery





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is searching for a man who has been dubbed the “Bad Wig Bandit” after he reportedly robbed three banks in the Charlotte area while wearing wigs.

The first robbery happened on December 13, 2019 at a BB&T Bank located on Northcross Drive in Huntersville.

The second robbery happened on January 8, 2020 at the New Horizon Bank on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont.

Nearly five hours later, the same suspect is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo located on Cox Road in Gastonia.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call your local FBI Office.