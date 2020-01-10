Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Searches For Fake Cop

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a report that a man is impersonating law enforcement.

This was brought to officials’ attention after a woman who was driving on Highway 160 in Indian Land was pulled over by a white man who was driving a dark colored sedan. The sheriff’s office has not said what date this happened.

The man was further described as well groomed, in his late 20s or early 30s, around 6’0″ tall, athletically built and wearing dark clothes and a hat at the time of the incident.

The suspect was not wearing any equipment that is consistent with a police officer.

In addition, the woman was pulled over by a vehicle that had red and blue flashing lights.

This was an important detail as there is no marked or unmarked law enforcement vehicles in the county with red and blue lights, Sheriff Barry Faile said in a press release.

The county uses blue lights to stop vehicles.

During the encounter the man approached the woman’s Jeep Wrangler and told her that her tail light was out.

This was not true.

The impersonating officer continued the conversation by asking typical questions that an officer would ask at a traffic stop.

After investigating it was confirmed that it was not a police officer, a release said.

The sheriff’s office wants the public to know about this incident and to be alert of anyone fitting the description.

“If you’re being pulled over and have concerns about your safety, it’s fine to make your way to a safe, well lighted place to stop. Don’t increase your speed or make evasive moves,” Faile said. “Dial 911 and let the dispatcher know your intentions so they can be conveyed to the officer.”

Also if this incident does occur, police ask that the individuals take note of as many details as you can about the person and the vehicle and immediately report it to the sheriff’s office so it can be investigated.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.