Cause Of Death Released After Man Found Dead Inside Lenoir Home Following House Fire

LENOIR, N.C. — On Sunday, a community in Lenoir experienced a fire that they believed lead to the death of a resident but it was found that it was a suicide, according to autopsy reports.

The initial 911 call for fire was received at 9:40 a.m. for a residential fire on Orlando’s Way in the Cajah’s Mountain area which North Catawba Fire and Rescue responded.

Once on the scene firefighters found that 29-year-old, Frankie Prestwood, was found deceased in his room, a press release said.

The autopsy results showed that Prestwood was deceased prior to the fire.

According to reports, after an investigation by Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation was completed it was determined that the fire came from the middle of the Prestwood’s room.

In the fire there was two other people who were at the home at the time, they both self-evacuated after noticing smoke conditions in the home.

They were both unharmed by the fire.

There was also a firefighter on the scene that was treated for burns from the incident and is now healing well and has no lasting physical effects.