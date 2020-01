1/4

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia officials have confirmed that a pedestrian has died after being hit by a train on Friday.

Police were called around 11:40 a.m. to West Gastonia where the female victim was struck.

The incident took place near West Airline Avenue and Littlejohn Street, officials said.

The identity of the victim has not been released but more information will be available once next of kin is informed.