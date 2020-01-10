Text2Win Tickets To “Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar And Grill”

Text HOLIDAY to 31403 by 2 PM Thursday, January 16th for your chance to win tickets to see Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte’s “Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar And Grill” at the Hadley Theater at Queen’s University! One winner will get 2 tickets to the showtime of their choice before the show’s run ends on Saturday, February 8th.

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will present LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL, January 16 through February 8 at the Hadley Theater at Queen’s University. LADY DAY portrays one of Billie Holiday’s final performances while she recounts events in her life. Taking place in South Philadelphia in March 1959, Holiday performs in a run-down bar accompanied by Jimmy Powers on the piano. The show has been recognized in recent years due to an award-winning performance by Tony Awards’ favorite, Audra McDonald, as Billie Holiday in 2014. This production will be directed by Jeremy DeCarlos with musical direction by Willis Hickerson. Billie Holiday will be played by Janeta Jackson.

All performances of LADY DAY are 90 minutes and the Pay What You Can performance is January 16 at 7:30 p.m. Two preview performances are January 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. with half-off tickets. Opening night will be January 22 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information head to atcharlotte.org.

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte “Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar And Grill” Text Contest Official Rules

January 10th, 2018

1 Winner: One winner will receive 2 tickets to see Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar And Grill at the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte. The winner can choose tickets to any available showing during the remainder of its run (full duration is January 16 – February 8, 2020) (ARV $56).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must text the word HOLIDAY to 31403 by 2 PM Thursday, January 16th, 2020. Winner will be randomly selected at 2 PM and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize. No prizes will be mailed.

Deadline for entries is 2 PM Thursday, January 16th, 2020.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified. One winner per household.

Entrants will be prompted to join the WCCB Text Club, if not already a member.

Users can opt-out of the WCCB Text Club by texting STOP to 31403 at any time.

ELIGIBILITY: To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte, Social App (“Sponsor”) or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period. Any winners under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present to complete a W-9 tax form and sign off on behalf of the minor.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winners consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winners will be notified by text no later than 5 PM Thursday, January 16th with instructions on how to claim the prize. Winners must claim the prize by 12 PM/Noon Friday, February 7th, 2020 or the prize will be forfeited. No prizes will be mailed. Please don’t come to the station unless instructed to do so.

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

1-704-372-1800

Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM