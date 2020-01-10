The Snark: Apologies, Jay’s Beer, Jeopardy Comedy, Carnival’s Dress Code, Radio Signals, and Air Food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Derek kicks off The Snark today with his sincerest apologies.

It’s a new season of Very Cavallari and Derek zeroes in on Jay Cutler thanks to his gym workout and choice of craft beer.

Jeopardy’s “greatest” couldn’t come up with the final answer…so they pulled out their comedy routines.

Carnival Cruise Lines is banning offensive clothing on their ships…but Derek thinks that aren’t going far enough.

Astronomers are picking up radio signals from a nearby galaxy.

A tech company is creating “air food”…can’t wait for that burger….

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.