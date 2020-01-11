CMPD Is Requesting The Public’s Help To Identify Three Robbery Suspects

1/9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is asking for the public’s help with finding three suspects who robbed a Quik Trip in East Charlotte on Monday.

Around 11:45 p.m. on January 5th CMPD responded to an armed robbery at a gas station located on Eastway Drive.

According to police, there are three suspects, one man and two women, who robbed the robbed the business at gunpoint before fleeing in a what appeared to be a black Toyota Camry.

No one was injured during this incident. All three suspects were wearing very distinct clothing, which were shown in the photos which could help to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911. The public can also leave anonymous information about a crime by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.