Man Attacks Fort Lawn Police Chief, Officials Say

FORT LAWN, S.C. — Chester County Deputies responded to an incident on Shirley Road in Fort Lawn on Friday after receiving information that a law enforcement officer was in need of assistance.

Around 4 p.m. the deputies and members of the S.C. Highway Patrol responded to the call received by a citizen and found that Fort Lawn Police Chief David Hayes was having a physical altercation with a suspect.

According to a release, Hayes was attempting to arrest the 21-year-old suspect, Amilleo Mingo, at the time.

Mingo jumped through a patrol car window and attacked Hayes, multiple reports say. Hayes was bitten badly in the process and suffered other injuries as well.

Mingo was taken into custody and transported to the Chester Regional Medical Center.

Upon discharge, Mingo will be housed in the Chester County Detention Center, and warrants will be requested for assault on a police officer, a release said.

Chief Hayes was also transported to the hospital and is undergoing an evaluation.