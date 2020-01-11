Man Shot Multiple Times In Uptown Charlotte Friday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to police a man was shot multiple times Friday night at an apartment complex parking lot in uptown Charlotte.

The incident happened at the parking lot of Uptown Gardens apartment complex on North Graham street around 8:50 p.m.

Police say the man was shot multiple times and according to initial investigation it is indicated that the victim knows the suspect.

The suspect fled the seen in a vehicle and has not been located yet.

The victim was taken to the hospital by MEDIC and has been advised that he is in stable condition, CMPD said.

This is a developing story.