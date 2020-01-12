Charlotte Sits Atop C-USA After Win Over Old Dominion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Behind another strong defensive performance, the Charlotte 49ers (9-5, C-USA: 3-0) remained undefeated in Conference USA and moved into sole possession of first place with a 53-47 win over Old Dominion (6-10, C-USA: 2-1) in Halton Arena.

Drew Edwards led the 49ers with 12 points for his sixth double-figures scoring game of the season. Jahmir Young scored nine points. Malik Martin scored eight points. Eight Niners scored at least three points in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With the score tied at five just two minutes into the game, Charlotte went on an 8-0 run taking a 13-5 lead after a three-pointer by Luka Vasic at 11:49 on the clock. Old Dominion scored eight of the next 10 points cutting Charlotte’s lead to 15-13 with just over six minutes on the clock. Then, the 49ers went on a 12-2 run capped off by two free throws by Young giving Charlotte their largest lead of the half, 27-15. Edwards scored eight points during the run. Old Dominion cut Charlotte’s lead to seven points but the Niners scored the final three points of the half taking a 30-20 lead into the locker room.

With the 49ers leading 34-24 at the 17:36 mark of the second half, Old Dominion scored eight straight points cutting the 49ers lead to 34-32 three minutes later. A three-pointer by Cooper Robb from the baseline and a dunk by Amidou Bamba pushed Charlotte’s lead to 39-32 at the nine-minute mark. Old Dominion scored inside cutting Charlotte’s lead to five points with eight and a half minutes left in the game. The 49ers scored nine of the next 11 points pushing their lead to a game-high tying 12 points on a three by Martin with just over five minutes left in regulation. The Monarchs cut Charlotte’s lead to eight points. Charlotte pushed their lead back to 11 points a couple of times over the final minutes of regulation. With the 49ers leading 53-42 after a free throw by Young with 1:17 on the clock, Old Dominion scored the final five points of the game.

NOTABLE

For the ninth time in school history, Charlotte has started league play 3-0. The last time, the 49ers began league play 3-0 was in the 2012-13 season.

Charlotte held Old Dominion to 20 first-half points which marks the fifth straight game that the 49ers have held their opponent to 22 points or less in the first half.

The 49ers defense limited Old Dominion to four and a half percent shooting from beyond the three-point arc (1-for-22).

After holding Old Dominion to 47 points, the 49ers have held eight opponents this season to 60 points or less.

Charlotte welcomed back former 49ers players, coaches, and managers as part of their alumni reunion day. Before the game, Charlotte held their annual alumni game.

QUOTABLE – “We knew it was going to be a challenge and a blue-collar game,” Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez said. “It was a tough, physical game. I think that we played well, I liked the way that we generated shots for one another. We played an unselfish brand of basketball and shared the ball. Overall, I am thankful for the win, and a lot to learn there still. Looking forward to watching the film, celebrating things we did well, and continuing to grow as a unit.”

NEXT GAME – Charlotte begins a three-game Conference USA road tip at Marshall, Thursday, January 16 at 7 p.m.