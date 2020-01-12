EF-2 Tornado Rips Through High School Campus in South Carolina

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. – The National Weather Service has confirmed a high-end EF-2 tornado touched down in Kershaw County, South Carolina.

It tore through North Central High School late Saturday night.

“They didn’t let us walk all the way through. You know, it’s some areas you can go in, some you can’t,” says Vicky Brown.

She put on a hard hat and went inside to see what’s left.

“We was in the library, trying to save the books, but then stuff still falling out, so we had to come out,” Brown explains.

Inside, the roof is ripped off. Outside, the bleachers on the football field and scoreboard are left as twisted hunks of metal.

Students say they’re thankful no one was there when it happened.

“Like if it was a real tornado while we were in school, I probably wouldn’t be here right now, because from what I saw the halls are so bad, debris would have fallen on the kids and everything, and we probably would be been picked up and thrown around,” explains student Loucas L’eile.

Some of the worst damage is in the bus parking lot, where several buses are destroyed beyond repair.

“Sad, devastating, tear-jerking, makes you cry,” says parent Renee L’eile.

Amid all the damage, the school’s mascot, the Knight, is still standing.

“God is in control of it all. For whatever reason, it happened, here,” L’eile says.