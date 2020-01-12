The Studio, A New Self-Serve Bar, Brought In Crowds For Their Grand Opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday’s rain did not stop the crowd from enjoying The Studio’s grand opening. The event drove in crowds to an eclectic scene in South End Charlotte.

In fact there were over 1,300 people who showed up to the event, Hoppin’ and The Studio Taproom Manager Kyle Hefkin said.

The Studio is a live music and self-serve taproom from the owners of Hoppin’ and Pinhouse.

The 2,400-square foot location can be found at 2501 South Boulevard right between Mac’s Speedshop and Southbound.

When arriving at The Studio you will find that it is an intimate space with an urban feel.

Along the walls there is graffiti and even art for sell which features prominent musicians such as Rihanna, J.Cole, Mac Miller and more.

Though similar to Hoppin’, The Studio is more of an entertainment venue, Hefkin said.

In addition to the art there is games outside such as cornhole and Jenga as well as video games inside.

During the grand opening there was a band earlier in the day and then a DJ, just giving a taste to the offerings that will be available in the future.

The music definitely set the mood – with the vibe going from relaxed to ready to dance.

(Under the title The Studio is a line that says Rhythm & Brews – which also shows silently the goal of more live music will be ahead in the future.)

The studio can even expect to see comedy shows in the future, which also sets it apart from the other Hoppin’ Brand locations.

But more importantly there are drinks.

There is 26 taps to be exact which features local craft beer from all over the country, wine options and cider.

1/27

2/27

3/27

4/27

5/27



6/27

7/27

8/27

9/27

10/27



11/27

12/27

13/27

14/27

15/27



16/27

17/27

18/27

19/27

20/27



21/27

22/27

23/27

24/27

25/27



26/27

27/27























































Just like the Hoppin’ location anyone who wants to drink just needs to bring their debit or credit card along with ID to sign in and they will receive a wristband which will allow them to be their own bartender.

There is a section where you can pick your own glass and you can pour as much or as little as you want with just a wave of your band over ‘The Studio’ sign in front of the tap of choice.

Each wristband will allow for all customers to drink up to 32 oz. at a time with the ability to reload as needed.

And the rest is history.

“The Studio does have a liquor bar which is different from Hoppin’,” Hefkin said.

The bar will have liquor drinks and drinks such as White Claw available.

This feature will make the location even more of a catch for private events which The Studio hopes to be recognized for.

“We want it to be known as the go to spot for private events,” Hefkin said.

The location is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m.- 11 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.