Ammonia Leak At Iredell County Warehouse Leaves One Dead; Victim Identified

The Latest:

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died following an ammonia leak at Lineage Logistics as Anthony Lamattina, of Woodstock, Georgia. Officials say Lamattina died at the scene.

According to authorities, Carson Drawdy was taken to the hospital by EMS and treated for his injuries.

Investigators say both men were working on pipes in a freezer when the leak occurred. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says they are waiting on more information from the Medical Examiner’s Office before concluding the investigation.

Original Story:

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person has died and at least 3 others hurt at Lineage Logistics Friday afternoon after being exposed to an ammonia leak, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

NEW: Nearby neighborhood evacuated after ammonia spill at Lineage Logistics off Old 90 in Iredell County. 1 person has died. At least 3 others hurt. pic.twitter.com/yOHZUSD7cp — Drew Bollea (@Drew_WCCB) January 10, 2020

The call came in to officials around 1:50 p.m. from the establishment on Taylorsville Highway. Emergency crews are still at the scene of the incident.

There is no details on how the spill occurred.

The victim’s name has not been disclosed at this time. This is a developing story.