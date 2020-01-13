Edge On The Clock: Gigi Hadid Could Be Juror In Weinstein Sex Assault Trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Supermodel Gigi Hadid appeared in a New York courtroom Monday, as a potential juror in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial. She told the judge that she could be impartial, despite having met Weinstein and at least one of his alleged victims. Many jurors have already been dismissed, saying they couldn’t be objective, among other reasons. Weinstein is facing five felony charges based on claims by two women. But in the past two years, more than 80 women have publicly accused the disgraced media mogul of sexual misconduct. Weinstein is also facing charges in California for assaulting two women in 2013.

Plus, Snoop Dogg teams up with Dunkin’ Donuts for the plant-based Beyond D-O-Double-G sandwich. And Cardi B, Congresswoman? The Grammy-award winning rapper tweets that she thinks she wants to get into politics.