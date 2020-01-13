NFL Man Of The Year Nominee Cam Newton Wins Nationwide Charity Challenge

1/9

COLUMBUS, O.H. — Carolina Panthers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee Cam Newton has won the fifth annual Nationwide Charity Challenge, Nationwide announced Monday morning.

According to Nationwide, the Charity Challenge is a way to “further elevate and promote the work that each of the 32 nominees are doing to improve the lives of others.”

The challenge began on December 12th and fans were invite to vote for their favorite nominee on Twitter using the hashtag WPMOYChallenge along with the nominee’s last name.

Newton received over 600,000 votes on Twitter. Washington Redskins long snapper Nick Sundberg came in second with nearly 300,000 votes and Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was third with nearly 260,000 votes.

“I appreciate the fans for showing support in helping me win Nationwide’s Charity Challenge. I’m using this platform to enhance programs and grants that will greatly impact the community,” said Cam Newton. “To be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is something that I really appreciate – because it’s bigger than football. God has blessed me and all I’m trying to do is bless others.”

Nationwide will donate $25,000 to the Cam Newton Foundation. They will also donate $10,000 to Loads of Love and the Redskins Charitable Foundation on behalf of Sundberg while Rudolph’s foundation, Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone, will receive $5,000.

The Nationwide Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is presented to the player who demonstrates excellence on the field and in the community. Cam Newton is looking to become the second Panthers player to win the award. Thomas Davis won in 2014.

The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced the day before Super Bowl LIV, during ‘NFL Honors’ on Saturday, February 1st, 2020.