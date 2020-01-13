Police: Juvenile Arrested After Robbing Gas Station, Shooting Employee In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a juvenile who is accused of shooting an employee during an armed robbery at a northeast Charlotte gas station early Sunday morning.

According to the CMPD, at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to an armed robbery at the BP Gas Station on Cambridge Commons Drive at the intersection of Harrisburg Road.

Investigators say an armed suspect went into the gas station and demanded property from an employee at gunpoint. Police say the suspect fired numerous rounds inside the gas station, one of which struck a second employee. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

About 10 minutes after arriving on the scene, officers located a 15-year-old boy who matched the description of the suspect. The 15-year-old was identified as the suspect in the robbery and shooting a short time later.

Following an interview with detectives, the juvenile was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The case is still under investigation and more information will be released as it develops. Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call 911 or leave it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600