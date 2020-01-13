Traffic Stop Leads To Felony Drug Arrest In Catawba County

1/3

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say a traffic stop led to a felony drug arrest in Catawba County early Monday morning.

Jaiden Sloan, 19, of Hickory, was pulled over just before 1am on Springs Road for having an expired registration, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they found felonious amounts of marijuana and Xanax in Sloan’s vehicle. He also had a concealed firearm, according to a police report.

Sloan was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed firearm.

Sloan was also served with outstanding warrants for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a concealed firearm.

Sloan received a $22,500 secured bond.