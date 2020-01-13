Will Smith Admits He Was Jealous Of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Friendship With Tupac Shakur

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Will Smith made the revelation during an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God Monday morning. He was asked directly if he was ever jealous of the love his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had for the late rapper, Tupac Shakur.

The two had met as young teens at the Baltimore School for the Arts and developed a fast friendship. Smith told the radio host Monday morning that his wife thought Tupac was the “image of perfection,” and it intimidated him so much, he couldn’t even speak to Tupac when they were in the same room.

Jada says she and the rapper never had a romantic relationship; it was purely a deep friendship. She even tried to get Will and Tupac to bond, but Will refused.

So our question of the night: are you a jealous lover?

This episode’s panel features:

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB

Natalie Stewart, owner and operator of Charlotte Lately

WCCB News reporter Alex Elich