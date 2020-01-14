Foggy and Soggy Tuesday

More rain and storms on the way today after more than an inch of rain fell on some parts of the Piedmont yesterday. Highs will reach the low 70s with fog lingering into the late morning. A chance for a few rumbles will remain throughout the day. We’ll have a similar pattern tomorrow, before finally seeing some changes across the area with drier air moving in late week. Thursday will still be above average, but you can finally leave those umbrellas at home. Seasonable highs return on Friday. Another round of rain on Saturday, before below average temps, come into view early next week.

Today: Rain & Rumbles. High: 70 Wind: SW 5-9 mph

Tonight: Showers. Low: 60 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Wed: More Rain. High: 69 Wind: Calm

Wed Night: Showers. Low: 55 Wind: SW 5 mph