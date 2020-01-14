Flooding From Heavy Rain Closes At Least One Road In York County

1/4

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Flooding from large amounts of rain in the area has closed at least one road in York County.

Officials say Wilson Chapel Road is closed near Hickory Heights Road in Hickory Grove, South Carolina. York County Sheriff’s deputies and the Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department had to help a driver who got stuck while trying to drive through the water.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and avoid driving through flooded areas if you are not sure how deep the water is.

