Jeff Bezos Facing Backlash Over Australian Donation

The richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos is being blasted as a “cheapskate” for his donation to the Australian bushfires. The Amazon founder has pledged $690k to help fight the fires.

Critics pointed out that Bezos, whose net worth is $117 billion makes more money every five minutes than his donation.

Other celebrities like Pink gave $500k. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman gave more than a million dollars. People say that Bezos should be giving far more than others who are worth far less.