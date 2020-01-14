Mecklenburg County Sheriff Unveils New Juvenile Detention Center

CHARLOTTE, NC – Mecklenburg county officials unveiled a new juvenile detention center on Tuesday at what was formerly Jail North. The move comes after the passing of the “Raise the Age” law, which went into effect in December.

“We’re going to be mentoring them so they won’t go back out and commit other crimes. That in itself should make the taxpayers happy,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden.

He says the detention center is a way to give 16 and 17-year-olds, now charged as juveniles, a second chance.

“We hope that the families and parents understand that we’re going to take care of their kids. We’re going to try and give them the best tools that they can receive,” said McFadden.

The center will start out with 32 beds, but will soon hold up to 75 people, aged 16 and 17, who are accused of a crime.

There will be some exceptions. Those accused of the most serious crimes like murder, rape, and robbery will have their cases transferred to an adult court within 90 days.

“They’re going to get the best that we can offer for them, and we’re going to provide them a better future instead of coming back to visit us at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office,” said McFadden.