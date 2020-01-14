Police: Man Arrested For Stealing Checks In Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — On December 23, 2019, the Burke County Sheriff’s says they received a report of a check being stolen from a residence located on Piedmont Road, Morganton.

According to the victim, a check was deposited at the State Employees Credit Union in Rutherford College in the suspect’s name.

The victim also reported the suspect had been doing work in the home and had access to the checks during that time.

Detectives reportedly obtained video footage of the suspect depositing the check into his account using an ATM.

During an interview with Detectives, the suspect admitted to taking the check as well as two other checks from a residence in Caldwell County while working at that residence.

Ian Adrain Ward, 47, was arrested and charged with felony obtaining property on false pretense and forgery of endorsement.